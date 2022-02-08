This American eVTOL Is Gearing up to Pioneer Aerial Ridesharing in South Korea

Numerous eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) are promising to transform urban mobility, but so far, none has gone further than flight demonstrations. The complex certification process, plus the required infrastructure, are two of the main issues delaying the eVTOL revolution. But Joby claims to be one step ahead, as the only eVTOL company to have signed a G-1 (stage 4) Certification Basis with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is now expanding to South Korea.

7 photos