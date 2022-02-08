This American eVTOL Is Gearing up to Pioneer Aerial Ridesharing in South Korea

Numerous eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) are promising to transform urban mobility, but so far, none has gone further than flight demonstrations. The complex certification process, plus the required infrastructure, are two of the main issues delaying the eVTOL revolution. But Joby claims to be one step ahead, as the only eVTOL company to have signed a G-1 (stage 4) Certification Basis with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is now expanding to South Korea.
SKT, a major telecommunications company in South Korea, believes that eVTOLs, autonomous driving, and robots will be at the forefront of all future industrial development. Supporting the country’s strategy for urban air mobility (UAM), the company wants to introduce pioneering multi-modal journeys that integrate land and air travel. To achieve that, SKT and Uber launched a joint venture called UT in 2021. Now, Joby, which is also an Uber partner, is joining forces with SKT.
The California-based company will provide its electric, five-seat aircraft for these innovative ridesharing services across South Korea. The announcement comes after Joby’s founder and CEO and SKT’s CEO signed an agreement at the aviation company’s manufacturing facility in Marina, California.
In the U.S., Joby’s aerial ridesharing service will be available through its own app, as well as the Uber app. But the company is also gearing up to launch its service in select markets outside the U.S., and South Korea is a major one. Here, SKT will be operating the innovative multi-modal ridesharing service.
The Joby piloted eVTOL can reach a top speed of 200 mph (321 kph) and offers a 150-mile (241 km) range as the result of more than a decade of research and development. At the moment, it has completed over 1,000 test flights, and the company recently achieved what it claims to be the fastest flight of an eVTOL – its aircraft reached 205 mph (330 kph). The Joby air taxi is set to begin operations by 2024.
