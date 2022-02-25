Recently Published Document Takes EHang One Step Closer to Flying Its Air Taxi in China

AAV (autonomous aerial vehicle) developer EHang is getting one step closer to flying its air taxis in China, thanks to a document that was recently published by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
As announced by EHang, the CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) has formally adopted the special conditions for the certification of the former’s EH216 aircraft. They have been in effect since February 9 but they’ve only been published now on the official website.
What that basically means for EHang is that the Chinese authorities have finally determined the airworthiness requirements for the EH216-S. This helps the AAV manufacturer know exactly what to focus on in terms of design, construction, flight performance, propulsion systems, data link, ground control station, and so on so that its electric passenger aircraft can check all the boxes and receive flight approval.
The Type Certification application for the EH216 air taxi was submitted by EHang at the end of 2020. The aircraft in discussion is a short-range two-seater with a maximum payload of 485 pounds (220 kg). It features 16 electric motors, two gull-wing doors, and can reach a maximum speed of 80.7 mph (130 kph). It can fly at altitudes of up to 9,800 ft (3,000 m).
With its maximum payload, the EH216 claims to offer a range of approximately 22 miles (35 km) on a charge. The battery gets fully recharged in two hours.
EHang conducted the first no-pilot test of its EH216 last summer in Japan, and since then, it has continued to perform multiple test flights of its aircraft.
And while waiting for its air taxi to become “sky legal” in China, EHang continues to expand its customer list. Back in January, the AAV company landed its biggest pre-order in Japan, with its client being helicopter service provider AirX. The latter placed a pre-order for 50 units of the EH216.
