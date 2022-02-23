Wisk Gets Closer to Introducing Air Taxi Operations in Long Beach, California

The most exciting part about AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) is the development and testing of innovative aircraft and technologies. But market studies and legislation are equally important, although not as interesting. Wisk Aero has done a good job developing its future air taxi, but now it’s time to focus on the economic aspects of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) mobility for an urban community.
The city of Long Beach is gearing up to become an AAM hub after recently launching a collaboration with Wisk Aero as part of the Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP). The two will create a working group for evaluating, planning, and implementing pioneering air taxi services in Long Beach. This is a complex project with an initial two-year term.
Throughout this period, representatives of the local government and of the community, together with industry partners, will pave the way for future AAM, including aspects such as the economic impact, the safe integration of eVTOLs into the city transportation strategy, as well as state funding opportunities.
Wisk and LBEP will also develop an Economic Impact Study regarding the annual impact of AAM operations not just in Southern California but in other regional economies as well. The study will then be carried out by the Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) Office of Economic Research and completed by the end of this year.
Long Beach already has an important aerospace culture, as the place where several modern aircraft have been produced. It will now take that legacy even further by focusing on autonomous, all-electric flights. The local workforce and capabilities will be essential for turning air taxi operations into reality.
Wisk was the first company in the U.S. to conduct a successful flight of an autonomous eVTOL for passenger transportation in 2017. Its aircraft can currently offer a 25-mile (50 km) range and reach a top speed of 100 mph (160 kph), but future development could take these capabilities even further.
