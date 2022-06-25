Purple Lamborghini Urus Thinks It's Twice the Car the Stock One Is, V8 Begs to Differ

They do say that the devil is in the details, and in this case, that’s where you should look. At the front, sides, and rear, and then take a peek inside, and you will know that it’s not your run-of-the-mill Urus. It has Novitec behind it, a tuner known for bringing out the beast within some of the most expensive vehicles on the planet, without exaggerating with the modifications.
Definitely not an OTT build, the pictured super SUV from the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque features a Viola Pasifae look on the outside. It also sports all sorts of attachments at the front, and rear, has carbon fiber side mirror caps, two spoilers, one on the tailgate, and the other one on the roof, hood attachment, and a few other bits and bobs. Also signed by the tuner, the 23-inch wheels have a shiny black finish, purple center caps, and center locking. The Y-spoke alloys are hugged by sticky tires from Pirelli, and spin around the black brake calipers.
The seats aren’t that special at all for a Lamborghini Urus, and neither is the Bianco Polar leather upholstery wrapped around them, on the center console, and parts of the door cards. The steering wheel has a leather/suede combo, still displaying the OEM logo in the middle, which can also be seen on the headrests. Ambient lighting bathes the cabin at night, and this copy also has a panoramic roof, rear-seat entertainment system according to the vendor, leather-edging on the floor mats with double stitching, premium audio from Bang & Olufsen, and the three-screen setup.
OEM offering, right? Actually, that would be a solid no, as the ad reveals that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is still rated at 650 ps (641 hp / 486 kW), and likely 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal. With no outside intervention, the stock one does the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and will run out of breath at 190 mph (306 kph).
Now, it is clear that this Urus only has those outside aftermarket pieces to brag about, as well as several optional extras, and around 50 km (31 miles) on the clock. Thus, it should be on the affordable side of the used car market, right? Well, that would be a solid no, as it doesn’t cost $200,000. It doesn’t even cost $300,000, nor $400,000, as the asking price for this one equals to almost $540,000 at the current exchange rates. The Hollmann listing reveals that you can buy it for €511,462, including tax, which is a lot of money for any car, especially one that isn’t even that special, and relies solely on a few aftermarket bits that we mentioned above in order to stand out.
Nonetheless, we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually changes hands for that sum, as all it needs for that is a deep-pocketed, non-enthusiast, who would not care about anything else other than the purple looks, and maybe the Novitec association. Know anyone who would buy it in a heartbeat if they had that kind of money lying around? I do.
Definitely not an OTT build, the pictured super SUV from the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque features a Viola Pasifae look on the outside. It also sports all sorts of attachments at the front, and rear, has carbon fiber side mirror caps, two spoilers, one on the tailgate, and the other one on the roof, hood attachment, and a few other bits and bobs. Also signed by the tuner, the 23-inch wheels have a shiny black finish, purple center caps, and center locking. The Y-spoke alloys are hugged by sticky tires from Pirelli, and spin around the black brake calipers.
The seats aren’t that special at all for a Lamborghini Urus, and neither is the Bianco Polar leather upholstery wrapped around them, on the center console, and parts of the door cards. The steering wheel has a leather/suede combo, still displaying the OEM logo in the middle, which can also be seen on the headrests. Ambient lighting bathes the cabin at night, and this copy also has a panoramic roof, rear-seat entertainment system according to the vendor, leather-edging on the floor mats with double stitching, premium audio from Bang & Olufsen, and the three-screen setup.
OEM offering, right? Actually, that would be a solid no, as the ad reveals that the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is still rated at 650 ps (641 hp / 486 kW), and likely 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal. With no outside intervention, the stock one does the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and will run out of breath at 190 mph (306 kph).
Now, it is clear that this Urus only has those outside aftermarket pieces to brag about, as well as several optional extras, and around 50 km (31 miles) on the clock. Thus, it should be on the affordable side of the used car market, right? Well, that would be a solid no, as it doesn’t cost $200,000. It doesn’t even cost $300,000, nor $400,000, as the asking price for this one equals to almost $540,000 at the current exchange rates. The Hollmann listing reveals that you can buy it for €511,462, including tax, which is a lot of money for any car, especially one that isn’t even that special, and relies solely on a few aftermarket bits that we mentioned above in order to stand out.
Nonetheless, we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually changes hands for that sum, as all it needs for that is a deep-pocketed, non-enthusiast, who would not care about anything else other than the purple looks, and maybe the Novitec association. Know anyone who would buy it in a heartbeat if they had that kind of money lying around? I do.