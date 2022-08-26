Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go on Romantic Boat Trip on Lake Como, Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot again over the weekend and, shortly after, they hopped on a plane and jetted off to Italy for a second honeymoon. Which included a romantic boat trip on Lake Como.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, commonly known as Bennifer, first married over a month ago in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They used an Elvis Presley pink Cadillac convertible for their photo shoot and it was everything they dreamed of.
Except for their big wedding, similar to the one they had planned over two decades ago. So, they gathered their family and friends at Affleck’s Georgia estate over the weekend and said “I do” again. Which meant the two would be getting a second honeymoon. The first time, they took a trip to Paris, where they went on a romantic cruise on the Seine.
This time, their destination was Italy, and it also included a boat ride, but this time, on Lake Como. During the romantic cruise, Jennifer wore an all-white attire, while Ben opted for something more casual. Their speed boat seemed to have been a Colombo 31, which comes from the Colombo shipyard, founded by Giacomo Colombo in 1956. The vessel has a length of 29'5 ft (9.19 m) and has enough space for up to ten passengers. This time, though, Ben didn't fall asleep during the trip.
Besides their trip to Lake Como, the two spent some time visiting Milan. Since it’s also the capital of fashion, the two were seen checking out various shops and doing some shopping. They also got some gelato, and even hopped on a scooter together, with Ben at the helm. Given that his collection back home includes several bikes, he surely had it handled.
During their trip, they also had a black Mercedes-Benz sedan driving them around, because, at the end of the day, he’s still a successful, Academy-Award-winning actor and well, she’s Jennifer Lopez.
