Jennifer Garner and Samuel Attend Parade in the Palisades in Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz

Jennifer Garner and her son, Samuel, attended a Fourth of July local parade in the Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, and enjoyed themselves in the back of a red Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.
Samuel, 10, seems to be very interested in cars and he uses every opportunity to be close to them. Never mind the small fender bender he was involved in a week ago with the Lamborghini Urus. This past weekend, he and his dad, Ben Affleck, and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, visited several luxury dealerships in Los Angeles, California, in the pursuit of their new supercar. It’s not clear whether they finally chose one.
But for the Fourth of July parades, Samuel had a great time hanging out with his mom, Jennifer Garner. The actress showed her patriotism during the parade as the two sat in the back of a red Cadillac Eldorado convertible. Both Jennifer and Samuel wore matching white t-shirts that read “Let Freedom Ring” across the front in dark blue lettering. The vehicle had a white sign denoting Garner's name covering the passenger's side door.
The Cadillac Eldorado was introduced in 1952 and discontinued in 2002, spreading over twelve generations, with trims like Brougham, Seville, and Biarritz, the latter designating the brand’s convertibles.
The car Jennifer Garder rode in is a Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, which fully embodies the American spirit, combining luxury, style, and good taste. The red convertible is from the 1959 model year, which is part of the short-lived fourth generation of the Cadillac Eldorado.
The 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz was powered by a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter (390 cu in) V8 engine, which, mated to a four-speed Hydra-Matic transmission, put out 345 horsepower (350 ps) and 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque. These figures were enough to send the convertible to 60 mph (96 kph) from zero in 11 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
Naturally, the convertible didn’t show off its limits during the parade and drove slowly as the actress waved and smiled at the crowd.
