Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go on Breakfast Date, Drive Her Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe

Jennifer Lopez is not a big fan of driving, so, on her way to a breakfast date with her husband, actor Ben Affleck, she let him take the wheel. The two were seen in Beverly Hills, California, driving in her custom Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe.
Triple-threat Jennifer Lopez may have a big garage filled with luxurious cars, but she’s not that interested in driving them unless she has to. She usually prefers to sit in the passenger's seat of all of her cars, whether she’s driving alongside Ben Affleck or her drivers.
The Marry Me actress was just spotted out in Beverly Hills, California, with her husband, actor Ben Affleck, as they headed to get some breakfast on Sunday, October 2. They wore outfits that were appropriate for the arrival of the fall, and their ride of choice was her West Coast Customs bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. The luxury convertible comes with a crimson exterior, a silver chrome grille, and a white interior that has her initials embroidered on all four seats.
When it comes to the specs, the predecessor of the Dawn line was introduced in 2007 and was in production until 2016. It came with a 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which sends 453 horsepower (460 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
The convertible, which had a luxurious and comfortable interior, was also quite fast. It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited at 149 mph (240 kph).
Jennifer and Ben were seen car-shopping over the summer, visiting several luxury dealerships. But it looks like they stopped searching and settled for the cars they do have, which include a two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental GTC, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Mercedes-AMG S 63, plus several motorcycles.
