Rolls-Royce Recalls Two Phantom Vehicles in the U.S. for Missing Headlight Coating

On September 6th, the company that supplies Rolls-Royce with headlights for the 2023 model year Phantom informed the British automaker of a potential issue. Based in Austria, the peeps at ZKW told the BMW-owned automaker that “a supplier production process issue may have occurred, which could affect certain aspects of headlamp illumination.”
Erroneously listed as being headquartered in Australia in the attached report, ZKW promptly conducted a review of documentation and a review of regulatory compliance together with Rolls-Royce. Test results indicated that a possible noncompliance might exist. Further reviews were conducted, and test results indicated a noncompliance with FMVSS number 108.
After going through the production records, Rolls-Royce determined that a couple of vehicles need to be recalled in the United States of America. So far, Rolls-Royce isn’t aware of any field reports related to this issue.
The headlights may not have received a metal coating application, which affects the performance of the low beams in relation to upper road sign illumination. More specifically, suspect headlights don’t conform with the aforestated standard’s minimum photometric intensity requirement.
The suspect headlights carry part numbers 63 11 5 A1D 8C3 and 63 11 5 A1D 8C4, and the remedy components are similar in design. Of course, the replacement headlights feature the proper metal coating application.
As for the recalled vehicles, the Phantoms in question were manufactured on July 12th and July 14th at the Goodwood plant in England. Owner notification isn’t necessary because both vehicles are in dealer stock.
Officially baptized Series II, the mid-cycle refresh of the Rolls-Royce Phantom arrived in May 2022 for the 2023 model year with many small updates. “The subtle changes we have made for the new Phantom Series II have all been minutely considered and meticulously executed,” said big kahuna Torsten Muller-Otvos. “As Sir Henry Royce himself said, small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing," concluded the CEO.
