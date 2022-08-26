2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Makes UK Debut Three Months After Global Debut

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, premiered the Phantom Series II in May 2022. The ultra-luxurious behemoth was then flown to the United States to make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week, followed by its UK debut at the fancy Salon Privé.
That’s a three-month wait for a British marque to present a British car in the United Kingdom, which is a little uncanny at first glance. But given the Bavarian automaker that calls the shots at Rolls-Royce, it’s not surprising either that the UK doesn’t matter as much as the U.S. for R-R.
“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to return once again to Blenheim Palace for Salon Privé. It’s an important event in the luxury calendar, making it the perfect place for the Phantom Series II, the marque’s magnum opus, to make its UK public debut,” said Boris Weletzky, Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia, and Central Asia. “We will also showcase a highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost at the event. I look forward to meeting our esteemed clients, friends of the marque, and media at this year’s gathering.”
The mid-cycle refresh of the 8th-generation Phantom blends opulence and restraint in such a way that only the best name in the business can pull it off. Rolls-Royce says that “client requests and feedback” inspired the aesthetic enhancements of the Series II, enhancements that are most obvious up front, namely the polished horizontal line between the DRLs above the grille.
Rolls-Royce has also made a subtle change to the Pantheon Grille, making the Badge of Honor and Spirit of Ecstasy a little more prominent. Laser-cut bezel starlights grace the headlights, and the interior boasts the signature Starlight Headliner that makes night-time driving a little bit more special.
Ever since BMW reinvented the Phantom so many eons ago, the ultra-luxury behemoth uses a V12. The Phantom VIII Series II rocks a BMW-developed V12 of the twin-turbo variety, which develops 563 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque from 1,700 rpm.
“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to return once again to Blenheim Palace for Salon Privé. It’s an important event in the luxury calendar, making it the perfect place for the Phantom Series II, the marque’s magnum opus, to make its UK public debut,” said Boris Weletzky, Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia, and Central Asia. “We will also showcase a highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost at the event. I look forward to meeting our esteemed clients, friends of the marque, and media at this year’s gathering.”
The mid-cycle refresh of the 8th-generation Phantom blends opulence and restraint in such a way that only the best name in the business can pull it off. Rolls-Royce says that “client requests and feedback” inspired the aesthetic enhancements of the Series II, enhancements that are most obvious up front, namely the polished horizontal line between the DRLs above the grille.
Rolls-Royce has also made a subtle change to the Pantheon Grille, making the Badge of Honor and Spirit of Ecstasy a little more prominent. Laser-cut bezel starlights grace the headlights, and the interior boasts the signature Starlight Headliner that makes night-time driving a little bit more special.
Ever since BMW reinvented the Phantom so many eons ago, the ultra-luxury behemoth uses a V12. The Phantom VIII Series II rocks a BMW-developed V12 of the twin-turbo variety, which develops 563 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque from 1,700 rpm.