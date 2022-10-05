Quavo and Takeoff Don't Need Much to Promote Their New Album, Just a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The Migos group has reinvented itself, with just Quavo and Takeoff releasing a new album called Infinity Links. And the two are hard at work promoting it, with album release parties, interviews, and shoots that include Quavo’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The Migos trio, which included Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, was founded in 2008. Although they released their latest album, Culture III, in 2021, Offset will not be a part of the upcoming album out on Friday, Infinity Links. In a recent interview, Quavo and Takeoff revealed that they want to become a duo, although they didn’t exactly reveal why Offset will not continue with the band.
And they’ve been busy recording, giving interviews, and photoshoots. And one of their latest shoots included a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which couldn’t be more on brand for Quavo.
The rapper is a declared car fan, whose collection includes a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a red Dodge Challenger Hellcat, a purple Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, and a purple Lamborghini Urus.
But the one that he feels most comfortable with seems to be the Cullinan, which he just used while posing with Takeoff. The black SUV has an orange interior and matching 26” Drea ECL Forgiato wheels and it’s the result of his frequent collaboration with Dreamworks Motorsport, a body shop in North Carolina.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in the luxury car manufacturer’s lineup, comes with a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine under its hood. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles. It can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 5.2 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Plus, as Quavo learned so many times, it looks imposing and luxurious, which is why it makes the perfect choice when posing to promote his upcoming album.
