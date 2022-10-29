Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Hyperion Can't Find a Home, New Price Tag Won't Help Either

The fine art of coach-built models dates back to the early days of motoring, and it may have lost its flair over the years, but it has managed to regain it. Some of the world’s most exclusive car makers have dipped their fingers into this niche a few times, and whenever such a creation hits the second-hand market, it sells almost immediately. Unless we’re talking about the Rolls-Royce Phantom Hyperion by Pininfarina.