Mansory Brings Out the Color Within the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Opulence Costs a Fortune

Actually, there are a few owners who would beg to differ, and several tuning companies too. One of the latter is Mansory, which has been turning the Rolls-Royce Phantom into something worthy of starring in a rap video for many years now, and the same goes for the pictured example.
It is part of the latest generation, and sports more aftermarket upgrades than anyone with a soft spot for vehicles made at the Goodwood plant, in the United Kingdom, would ever find suitable. Name it, and this Phantom probably has it, from the exterior add-ons to a reupholstered cockpit and then some.
Starting on the outside, the luxury sedan has a black finish, with orange pinstripe, and more orange accents all around, including on the imposing grille and Spirit of Ecstasy emblem. The OEM bumper has been replaced by a new one, with additional LED strips on each side of the central air intake and a pronounced chin spoiler with side blades that doesn’t do justice to the model.
gargantuan size of the Phantom, they don’t look out of place. The rear bumper has been modified, and it now has a more aggressive diffuser attached to it, with cutouts for the bigger exhaust tips, which are linked to the new sports exhaust system, with remote control. Two spoilers, one mounted above the rear windscreen, and the other one attached to the trunk lid, complete the exterior makeover.
Most of the add-ons were made of carbon fiber, and forged carbon is also visible if you look closely, including under the hood, for the engine cover, and in the cabin. And speaking of the latter, it has a bit too much orange for our taste, with the fine leather upholstery in the lively shade wrapped around most touchable parts. It can be found on the seats, central armrest, door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, and floor mats, slightly contrasted by the black leather. Mansory’s logos are visible on the headrests, seatbelts, dashboard panel, steering wheel, floor mats, and even on the mat in the trunk, which brings the same luxury feel to the cargo area.
A small power boost is mentioned by the tuner too, with the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine making 610 ps (601 hp / 449 kW), which represents 39 ps (38 hp / 29 kW) more than the stock Phantom. Without any modifications whatsoever, the luxury sedan can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in a little over 5 seconds, and even if it’s not polite to ask a vehicle made in Goodwood how quick it is flat-out, top speed is rated at 155 mph (250 kph).
Usually, Mansory’s builds already have an owner, but in this case, this Rolls-Royce Phantom is looking for a new home. It is advertised by Mobile by the tuner’s German arm, and it is destined for export markets. As far as the asking price is concerned, it almost scratches the €1-million mark. To take it home, you are looking at €975,000, including tax, which is $960,630 at today’s exchange rates. But would you have spent that much money on a tuned Phantom if you could afford it, or would you have simply said no to it?
