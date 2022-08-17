Conor McGregor Used to Ride a Bus, Now He Drives a Ferrari on Holiday

It’s always good to reassess where you were and how far you’ve gotten. And celebrities are like that, too. A lot of them start with nothing and become multi-millionaires. Just like Conor McGregor.
The former UFC Champion didn’t come from a wealthy family and went from being on welfare to an estimated net worth of $200 million, from his career as an athlete and several business ventures.
In a new post shared on his Instagram Stories, McGregor ran into Rob Lipsett, a YouTuber, in Mallorca, Spain. The two posed together next to a red Ferrari California. In a different Story, Conor wanted everyone to know he reminded how far he’s come, writing: “I used to ride the 77 bus now I ride the 77 Ferrari,” as the red Ferrari California had that number on its license plate.
Since McGregor is on holiday, the supercar is a rental, but that doesn’t make it less impressive. The California line was originally unveiled in 2008 and it was in production until 2017, spreading over two generations.
The first generation included the F149 California 30 upgrade from 2012, the version McGregor seems to have rented for his holiday. It came with a front-mid mounted, naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine, with rear-wheel drive. The power unit put out 483 horsepower (489 ps) and a maximum torque of 372 lb-ft (505 Nm) at 5,000 rpm. The second generation, named California T, was put in motion by a 3.9-liter V8 engine.
This isn’t the first time the UFC fighter opted for a Ferrari on holiday. A few months ago, during his vacation in Monaco, McGregor rented a Ferrari F8 Tributo, proudly posing in the driver’s seat. But back home, his brands of choice are Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
Besides driving supercars, Conor McGregor has been seen on yachts, from his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 to other luxury yachts while on holiday in Spain.
