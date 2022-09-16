Unlike the Rest, Conor McGregor's Dad Is Happy When Pumping Gas Into His Porsche

The thought of pumping gas is depressing for a lot of people due to the extremely high prices. But Conor McGregor’s dad Tony has no such issues. In fact, he even added an evil laugh while pumping gas in his Porsche Panamera.
In late June, Conor McGregor’s dad Tony proved that he’s a petrolhead just like his son. Because he posted a lengthy video where he revealed he splashed €122,000 ($128,000) on a brand-new Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition. He shared: "Today I am driving over to Al Lewis and I am about to let the cat out of the bag.” Al Lewis is famous for supplying exotics to affluent residents in Ireland. He continued, "I bought a Porsche Panamera, spec'd up to platinum limited edition. I have been waiting over a year for this car.”
The Platinum spec is available on the Panamera 4, the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Tony seems to have gone for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.
Ever since getting it, Tony has been constantly sharing pictures of it on his social media, in between pictures of his boat, of course.
The vehicle features a nod to Conor McGregor’s career with a “188” license plate, which is a meaningful number for the famous athlete. Prior to making it in MMA, Conor was on the dole, and he received €188 ($187) a week.
The video posted on social media shows Tony's black Porsche Panamera at a gas station, with Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" in the background. But what's strange about it is that you can also hear an evil Bond laugh while he shows the pump reaching the €70,07 mark for 37,49 liters.
Some tried to find the video relatable, sharing that their car also requires a lot of money every few days, but Tony added, "I wasn't filling it up , just half way."
But what almost everyone seemed to agree on is that his Porsche is a true beauty. Even Conor called it “incredible” just a few weeks ago. And there's no arguing there.
