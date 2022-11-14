Adorable 49-Year-Old Kombi Is Now an Unusual Camping Retreat in the Rainforest

Nobody can deny the iconic status of the Airstream travel trailer and the Volkswagen Kombi camper. Both of them are instantly recognizable even in the most outlandish settings, and each is associated with a certain lifestyle and a time in history when the freedom to hit the road and camp took over the world.
Names such as the Volkswagen Type 2 or the Kombinationskraftwagen (combination motor vehicle) hardly seemed to match the adorable look and friendly silhouette of the German-built van that would become immensely popular all over the world.
A 1950s baby, the Kombi would get various nicknames in each country. According to Surfing World, it became Combi Asesina (Killer Kombi) in Peru, due to the bus drivers’ aggressiveness, while in Brazil it was Pao-de-Forma, referring to its bulky shape.
This particular 1971 Kombi is simply named Yvon – an appropriate name for the stylish and vibrant-colored van with a cheerful orange-and-blue interior. What makes it stand out, though, is the location. No longer traveling, this 49-year-old vintage van became a camping retreat in the rainforest of Central Luzon, the Philippines.
Sitting in the garden of the Subic Rainforest Retreat, it certainly looks out of place among mango trees and monkeys. But the Kombi traveled far from Germany, becoming popular especially throughout Latin America, and it continued to be built all over the world long after the Germans stopped. So, it shouldn’t be surprising to see these retro beauties pop up even in places like the rainforest.
In good shape and skillfully decorated to preserve its retro flair, Yvon only has enough room for a generous bed, a few puff chairs and some storage. A carport bathroom with a hot water shower is located nearby, while the rustic shed near the camper serves as a rustic kitchen and dining area, as long as guests are ok with monkeys dropping by regularly.
Air conditioning and Wi-Fi add a modern touch to this unique mixture of retro European charm and tropical beauty. The quirky Yvon Kombi can be booked through Airbnb.
A 1950s baby, the Kombi would get various nicknames in each country. According to Surfing World, it became Combi Asesina (Killer Kombi) in Peru, due to the bus drivers’ aggressiveness, while in Brazil it was Pao-de-Forma, referring to its bulky shape.
This particular 1971 Kombi is simply named Yvon – an appropriate name for the stylish and vibrant-colored van with a cheerful orange-and-blue interior. What makes it stand out, though, is the location. No longer traveling, this 49-year-old vintage van became a camping retreat in the rainforest of Central Luzon, the Philippines.
Sitting in the garden of the Subic Rainforest Retreat, it certainly looks out of place among mango trees and monkeys. But the Kombi traveled far from Germany, becoming popular especially throughout Latin America, and it continued to be built all over the world long after the Germans stopped. So, it shouldn’t be surprising to see these retro beauties pop up even in places like the rainforest.
In good shape and skillfully decorated to preserve its retro flair, Yvon only has enough room for a generous bed, a few puff chairs and some storage. A carport bathroom with a hot water shower is located nearby, while the rustic shed near the camper serves as a rustic kitchen and dining area, as long as guests are ok with monkeys dropping by regularly.
Air conditioning and Wi-Fi add a modern touch to this unique mixture of retro European charm and tropical beauty. The quirky Yvon Kombi can be booked through Airbnb.