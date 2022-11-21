Two-Bedroom Tiny Home With Hardwood Floors and a Fireplace Is Classy Inside and Out

Forget tiny homes that either too rustic or too modern, with not enough space. This impressive model built by KJE Tiny Homes is as elegant and sophisticated as a conventional family house, with a clever layout that makes it even more welcoming.
There a few elements that stand out in most houses built by KJE Tiny Homes – a signature rock accent wall, a breakfast bar, and a stylish exterior. Titan is one of the builder’s largest models (35-foot/10.6 meters long) that was initially built for a camp fire surviving couple in California.
Titan easily stands out due to the black-coated exterior, with numerous windows boasting contrasting white frames and stylish sconces that keep the house well lit. Inside, the Titan reveals 350 square feet (32.5 square meters) of space with a smart configuration.
The living room deserves to be the central focus of the house – it boasts hardwood floors, a full fireplace, the interesting rock accent wall. With enough space for a large sofa, a coffee table, and a TV, it’s the perfect spot where the entire family can relax.
The kitchen is a gourmet one, packed with modern appliances including a full-size, stainless steel refrigerator. A versatile breakfast bar can double as a workstation. From the granite countertop to the pastel-green tile, the Titan’s kitchen looks straight out of a luxury mansion.
The main floor bedroom is slightly elevated, and discretely tucked away behind a privacy wall. The loft bedroom is small, but designed but high ceilings for a bit of extra headroom. Titan’s classy style is reflected in the bathroom as well, featuring tiled floors and a large vanity.
Despite its dark appearance, the Titan is easily flooded with natural light thanks to the numerous windows. This also highlights the beautiful shiplap inside walls that give it a luxury farmhouse look.
Pricing for the Titan starts at $105,000 and you can find it at TinyHouse.
