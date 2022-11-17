Gorgeous Dual-Lofted Tiny Reveals the Most Stylish Kitchen and Living Area

If you believe that the kitchen is the heart of a home, then you’ll most likely be swept away by this elegant tiny that’s aptly named The Paradise. While the lofts and the bathroom are kept perfectly minimalistic, the main floor space exudes pure luxury, including the gourmet kitchen and ultra-cozy living room.
Forget simplicity and basic features – The Paradise is as stylish as a mansion on wheels, even though it’s not as big. KJE Tiny Homes managed to create a stunning style inside the 323 square feet (30 square meters) of this home on wheels. The kitchen grabs all the attention with its walnut cabinets, black tile throughout, and modern lighting. The industrial style blends perfectly with the rustic-inspired furniture, to create a contemporary look.
There’s enough room for a top-quality cabinet, a refrigerator, and extra storage solutions. A rare feature inside a tiny house, the elegant bar doubles as a partition between the kitchen and the living area. It also provides additional storage space, cleverly hidden behind a barn-style door.
The living area is no less impressive. It’s likely to become the family’s favorite spot, thanks to the TV cleverly placed above the rustic-looking, electric fireplace. Large windows on both sides also bring in plenty of light during the day, while the lighting fixtures create the perfect atmosphere in the evening.
The builder has kept things simple with the bathroom – it’s small, white, with a discrete location. Going up the stairs, you would reach the bedroom loft, that’s also on the smaller side. The second loft at the opposite end can be used as a guest room, or for additional storage.
The Paradise is all about the communal living spaces, where the entire family can spend time together. Plus, it looks just as sophisticated on the outside, boasting stylish details such as two-toned frames for the windows.
This KJE Tiny Homes model comes with a $110,000 price tag and is available at TinyHouse.
