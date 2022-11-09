Professionally-Built Mercedes Sprinter Camper Van Is Perfect for Minimalist Full Living

In recent years, tiny houses on wheels have proved to be the perfect solution for off-grid living. Many people decide to go with a smaller home not just for their affordability but also because they typically are more focused on sustainability and minimalism than conventional homes.
Those who have the nomad gene and want the perk of mobility, as well, choose motorhomes for their living and traveling needs. And the most affordable motorhomes are camper vans. If you, too, are on the market for an off-grid tiny dwelling, check out this stunning 2021 Mercedes Sprinter camper van that was professionally built with high-quality, luxury finishes to maximize your lifestyle.
Based on a 170" wheelbase model with a high roof, the camper van is offered for sale out of Madison, Connecticut, with an asking price of $119,000. For that money, you get a stylish and practical van with 4,300 miles (6,920 km) on the clock, which includes self-sufficiency features such as 300 Watts of solar panels on the roof, a 30-gallon fresh water tank, a Bosch 4-gallon electric water heater, as well as rooftop AC unit.
The van is 23 feet (7 meters) long, 7.5 feet (2.2 meters) wide, and 9.5 feet (2.9 meters) high and offers 90 sq ft (8.4 sq m) of space inside. Though compact in size, the builders have managed to squeeze in a living/dining area, a small kitchen, a bathroom, and a sleeping space.
At the front, just behind the driver and passenger Scopema swivel seats, you'll find a dinette with a swivel table. The setup is perfect for working or dining on the road.
The small kitchen includes an incorporated fridge/freezer, a two-burner propane stove, a sink, overhead cabinets, and plenty of counter space.
The sleeping area at the rear features a full-size bed for two people with 6" memory foam mattress and ample storage underneath.
The camper van also includes a full shower with Dometic cassette toilet and a full closet for the owner's storage needs. There are also some pull-out drawers under the dinette.
The interior has an overall modern design with wall paneling and dark blue furniture pieces. Functional and stylish, this Sprint-based campervan would be perfect for both full-time living and some weekend getaways.
