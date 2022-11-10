Lynnlee Is a Beautiful 2014 ProMaster Van Outfitted for Full-Time Living

Living in an RV full-time is not for everyone. You must adjust to the tiny lifestyle and learn to live with less. But for Rachel, switching to a nomadic lifestyle offered her the opportunity to travel more and explore different places. Her mobile home is a cleverly-designed ProMaster van, which includes all the amenities she needs to travel and live in comfort.
Rachel’s journey into the van life started with several solo camping trips. She also camped in a truck for a weekend and loved the experience. So, she decided to convert a van into her own little mobile habitat and see what the world has to offer.
Now, she’s living full-time in a 2014 RAM ProMaster turned tiny home on wheels. The van, which was named Lynnlee, boasts an ingenious layout. It comes with a multi-use area that can function either as a dining area, a workspace, or as a bedroom. Lynnlee also includes a kitchen and a small bathroom. And since Rachel loves to work out, she also designed a mobile RV gym that allows her to stay in shape even if she’s living life on the road.
Although the van is compact, the interior doesn’t feel cramped at all. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel deep sink, a chest-style fridge/freezer, and a portable induction cooktop. There are several cabinets and drawers for storage and generous butcher block countertops. The kitchen has a flip-up counter extension as well, which increases available space.
At the front is the bathroom, which features a shower, a toilet, and some storage for all the essentials. Speaking of that, attached to the sliding door are some pockets that hold Rachel’s shoes. At the rear, you’ll see a U-shaped dinette, which converts into a workspace or a sleeping area. There’s a swivel table, comfortable seats with built-in storage, and a monitor mounted on the wall.
The van also carries all the workout equipment that Rachel needs, including dumbbells, a weight plate set, and a squat rack, which can be easily set up outside. Lynnlee was recently featured on the Tiny Home Tours Youtube channel. You can check out the video down below to see what this converted ProMaster is all about.
