This Skoolie Became a Mobile Home With a Relaxed Rustic Vibe

The nomad lifestyle has become a popular choice for those looking to leave the daily grind behind, and converted school buses are among the best vehicles for it.
Such is the case with the mobile home we’re going to take a look at today. It is a 28-foot long (8.5m) 1999 International 3800 that started life as a school bus. It has since then been converted into a mobile tiny home with all the amenities necessary for relaxed living.
The first thing we notice when we step inside is the aesthetic of this mobile home. Unlike some other builds that go for a vibrant look with lots of details, akin to a modern home, this converted school bus has a cozy, rustic vibe.
Going up the stairs and turning left, a corridor is formed by two sofas that face each other and can extend to form a guest bed. Both of them include bottom drawers for extra storage, with one having a table mounted on top that can swivel and fold away when not in use for dining.
Going further back, we are greeted by a rather small wood-burning stove, providing some warmth along with a dash of charm. It sits on a dedicated support, covered in porcelain tiles with a floral motif. Facing it, there is a kitchen cabinet under which a Dometic fridge is placed.
This cabinet extends further back with additional drawers, and it is covered by a countertop, making it double as a food prep area. On the other side of the corridor, the arrangement is mirrored, except more storage space takes the place of the fridge, and a sink and gas stove are included.
Next up come two small rooms that face each other. One serves as a shower, decorated with corrugated patina copper and cedar, while the other houses the composting toilet. Water is provided by a propane-powered tankless water heater. The bedroom is situated behind this emplacement, separated by curtains and beautifully decorated with two panels made out of wood logs.
The outside is just as interesting, with a platform mounted on top of the bus that allows majestic views of sunrises and sunsets. This shares the roof with a 400-Watt array of solar panels connected to 400 AH batteries and a 1000-Watt inverter.
This school bus mobile home had its interior recently restored, and if that’s not enough, it even has an under-storage garage with room for a pizza oven, grill, or smoker. This tiny home is both cozy and well-designed. Sadly, anyone looking to start their nomad journey will have to pay a hefty $75,000 (€72,500) price tag.
