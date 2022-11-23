Adorable Hidden Cabin Is Actually a Vintage Camper in Disguise

For many, a true vacation would be to go somewhere off-grid, far away from the city life with all its negative and positive traits, surrounded by nothing but nature and animals. A little cabin tucked away in the beautiful Adelaide Hills of Australia, offers precisely that. What makes it even more charming is that it’s actually a renovated vintage caravan (as they call them in the Land Down Under).
Justin and his family are living what sounds like an idyllic life at their farm in the Adelaide Hills. They grow most of their food, have plenty of farm animals, and are passionate about permaculture. They also decided to turn their old camper into a vacation cabin on the same property.
It’s hard to even tell that that’s a 1969 vintage caravan. It was carefully painted, renovated, and equipped with all the basics. It even got a cozy wooden deck, perfect for taking in the view. Inside, the former camper reveals a tiny, but modern kitchen that’s ready for coffee and romantic dinners, and a welcoming bedroom that’s also perfect for a couple. Guests will also find an adorable little reading nook, with a cozy bench and plenty of books. This can also be used as a private work space.
Since this vacation spot if all about simplicity and a small environmental footprint, it’s not surprising to learn that the bathroom is like “a more spacious airplane bathroom, just out in nature.” This is how the cabin’s hosts describe the separate toilet and shower facility that’s outside the home, right across the deck. It might not be luxurious, but it’s functional and eco-friendly.
Although the cabin is tucked away in an isolated location, and definitely invites its guests to spend more time outdoors rather than inside, it does include modern amenities such as hot water, air conditioning and Wi-Fi. It’s a win-win situation – city folks get to unwind in a heavenly remote area, and an old little caravan gets to live on, disguised as a cabin.
For more details on Justin’s cabin, you can check out Airbnb.
