This Cozy Lakeside Tiny House Features an Electric Fireplace and a Light-Filled Loft

Situated next to Newman Lake, this tiny home on wheels with spectacular views has all the amenities you need to live comfortably. It has a cozy interior that’s jam-packed with features, including a nice dining area, a living room with an electric fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen, and a light-filled loft.
This tiny home sits on a double axle trailer, and it measures 23 ft (7 meters) in length. It’s also 10-ft-wide (3-meter-wide), and it offers 230 sq ft (21.3 sq meters) of living space. It’s a gorgeous house on wheels that’s perfect for a couple. The interior doesn’t feel overwhelmingly cramped, and it comes with all the amenities you’d find in a regular-sized dwelling.
Once you open the double glass door, you’re welcomed by an open-concept living area that includes a dinette, a kitchen, a living room, and a lofted bedroom. The house features numerous wooden accents that give it a cozy vibe. The dinette comes with a table and two comfortable seats, and it’s positioned in front of the entryway, allowing owners to admire the views.
Next to this area is the living room, which includes a large couch that’s placed in front of an adjustable TV and an electric fireplace built into storage cabinets. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
It has a two-burner stove, an apartment-size refrigerator, a toaster oven, and a stainless sink placed in front of a large window. Moreover, it has numerous drawers and cabinets that offer all the storage you need. Above the kitchen is the sleeping loft, which can be accessed via a wooden ladder. The lofted bedroom has a bed that sleeps two, and it features three large windows that allow for plentiful natural light.
The bathroom gets separated from the rest of the home via a sliding barn door. It includes a shower and a composting toilet. The tiny house also comes with a mini split AC unit, and it’s prepped for a washer and dryer. This charming 23-ft (7-meter) dwelling sits just a few feet away from the lake, and it’s up for grabs. The home was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $74,999. The waterfront land can also be rented.
Once you open the double glass door, you’re welcomed by an open-concept living area that includes a dinette, a kitchen, a living room, and a lofted bedroom. The house features numerous wooden accents that give it a cozy vibe. The dinette comes with a table and two comfortable seats, and it’s positioned in front of the entryway, allowing owners to admire the views.
Next to this area is the living room, which includes a large couch that’s placed in front of an adjustable TV and an electric fireplace built into storage cabinets. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances.
It has a two-burner stove, an apartment-size refrigerator, a toaster oven, and a stainless sink placed in front of a large window. Moreover, it has numerous drawers and cabinets that offer all the storage you need. Above the kitchen is the sleeping loft, which can be accessed via a wooden ladder. The lofted bedroom has a bed that sleeps two, and it features three large windows that allow for plentiful natural light.
The bathroom gets separated from the rest of the home via a sliding barn door. It includes a shower and a composting toilet. The tiny house also comes with a mini split AC unit, and it’s prepped for a washer and dryer. This charming 23-ft (7-meter) dwelling sits just a few feet away from the lake, and it’s up for grabs. The home was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $74,999. The waterfront land can also be rented.