Millionaire Parting With His Incredible Family Yacht, A True Floating Luxury Resort

It doesn’t come from one of the most prestigious yacht builders in the world, and it doesn’t cost tens of millions, but Robbie Bobby is a truly impressive family yacht. Both a small explorer and a lavish resort on water, this pleasure craft is a dream come true for anyone who wants to explore remote locations together with their loved ones.
Ian Worboys did not buy Robbie Bobby brand-new. Initially named Heliad II, it was and still is the flagship of Lynx Yachts, a young player in the industry, having launched in 2011. With a naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, and interiors by Weber Yacht Design, Robbie Bobby reflects the well-known Dutch craftsmanship. But the one modification that Worboys had to do was to extend its sundeck as soon as he bought it.
In an interview with Fraser Yachts, Worboys confirmed that the sundeck was extended by an impressive 30 square meters (323 square feet). This translated to enough space for a dining area, a bar area, and a barbecue, at the same level as the jacuzzi. This way, “everyone can be in different places but still talking,” with a premium sound system making the atmosphere even more fun.
The yacht doesn’t boast just a huge sundeck, but lavish spaces throughout, adding up to a volume of 287 GT, which is remarkable for a vessel its size. There are five cabins available, but thanks to Pullman beds, up to 12 guests can be accommodated comfortably.
The owner shared that he loves to travel to different parts of the world, together with his adult children and a young grandson. To get an idea of what’s that’s like, picture waking up early in the morning to fish, then enjoying a full day of water fun using various toys, then ending the day with al-fresco dining and chilling in the jacuzzi.
Worboys also used his experience with the most luxurious hotels around the world to make sure that his yacht also offers a top-level charter experience. When the owner isn’t onboard, discovering remote beaches and hidden harbors, the Robbie Bobby welcomes paying guests.
Despite the amazing memories onboard, this millionaire owner is apparently ready to part with his family yacht, for the right price. According to Superyacht Times, Robbie Bobby is up for grabs again, asking for $7.8 million.
