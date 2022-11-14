Jonacor Marine Partners With Brizo Yachts on Virus Explorer Yacht Concept

International superyacht broker Jonacor Marine and Finnish shipyard Brizo Yachts have unveiled a new yacht concept, baptized Virus. The new conceptual vessel is a 33-meter (108-foot) explorer yacht, representing the largest project envisioned by the two partnering companies.
This is not the first time Brizo Yachts and Jonacor Marine are collaborating on a yacht concept. Actually, the two companies have a long-lasting partnership and have already delivered five yachts until now, including a 20-meter (65.6-foot) yacht that is able to carry a submarine. Several other common projects are currently in the works, including the new Virus concept.
“In conceiving Virus, we decided to move away from the common practice of outsourcing the exterior of the yacht to one design firm and the interior to another. We decided to entrust the entire design to Brizo, who fully realized our vision,” said Igor Shmakov, Manager of Jonacor Marine.
The Virus explorer yacht concept is envisioned with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, to Germanischer Lloyd and LY3 classifications. It is designed with a special focus on lounging areas to offer guests plenty of space to socialize with friends and family. Privacy was also a main concern, so guest spaces will be separated from crew quarters and their access ways.
Brizo Yachts is known for building amazing custom yachts, so we expect Virus to also come with a customizable layout based on the prospective client’s needs and preferences.
When it comes to technical and performance details, the two companies say the Virus can be equipped with twin Scania HD V8 DI16 diesel engines. The motors will endow the explorer yacht with a 3,000-nautical mile range when cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph) and a top speed of 14 knots (16.1 mph).
Equipping it with other engine brands is also possible, according to the designers, and it can even be powered by a hybrid propulsion system should the client so desire.
With all the renderings and schematics laid out, Jonacor Marine says the yacht will take two years to complete and that the estimated budget is €12,000,000 ($12,404,000 at current exchange rates).
If the result of this recent collaboration between Jonacor Marine and Brizo Yachts comes to fruition, Virus will become the largest yacht built by the Finnish shipyard.
