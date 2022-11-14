Jonacor Marine Partners With Brizo Yachts on Virus Explorer Yacht Concept

International superyacht broker Jonacor Marine and Finnish shipyard Brizo Yachts have unveiled a new yacht concept, baptized Virus. The new conceptual vessel is a 33-meter (108-foot) explorer yacht, representing the largest project envisioned by the two partnering companies.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

