EXO 144 Is a Vintage-Inspired Compact Explorer Yacht Concept

Naval architects get to stretch their creativity muscles by coming up with innovative concepts that show us what the already incredible world of superyachts might look like in the near future. One of the outstanding concepts that came to our attention is Liebowitz & Partners’ compact explorer yacht concept EXO 144.
The UK-based studio has created the new 144-foot (44-meter) yacht concept to complete its EXO Explorer range, which already comprises 187-foot (57-meter) and 208-foot (63-meter) models. Richard Liebowitz, the owner of LP Design UK, has explained that they “felt that an offering in the smaller end of the explorer superyacht market is essential for us.”
Granted, when it comes to superyachts, more space on board usually translates to more dedicated areas for relaxation, entertainment, and leisure activities, but smaller vessels can still be fitted with high-end accommodations and provide an exceptional experience at sea.
Just by looking at the exterior design, it instantly becomes obvious that the designers wanted to create a seafarer that pays homage to old vessels with its neo-retro look. Seeking to achieve the perfect balance between form and function, the EXO 144 is meant to combine classic aesthetics in and out with strength, security, and performance.
The full-displacement steel explorer promises a range of 4,000 nautical miles and boasts a carefully thought-out layout. The circulation paths designed to offer better accessibility for both guests and crew are one of the outstanding features of the explorer concept. Plenty of leisure activity areas can be found on board, including lounges, shaded dining spaces, a pool, and a beautiful observation deck that offers guests uninterrupted views of the sea.
The inside of the conceptual seafarer is elegant and functional, at the same time, with a large main saloon and a separate dining room positioned on the main deck. The upper deck houses the master suite, allowing the owner to enjoy views from a higher vantage point. Accommodation is also offered for a total of ten guests and eight crew members.
Nonetheless, what you see in the photos is just a proposed layout, as the owner will be able to fully customize it based on their needs and wants. The dining salon, for instance, is quite versatile and could also be used as an internet lounge, online gaming area, library, or conference room.
The boat deck aft can be used to even house a 23-foot (7.2-meter) oversized tender or serve as an additional lounge area.
LP Design UK is yet to announce a partnership with a specific shipyard to decide on the final specifications, the pricing guide, and estimated delivery date.
