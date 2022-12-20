144-Foot Floating Wonderland Is a Classic Masterpiece in Disguise

Seeing this yacht’s sleek, minimalist profile, the standard premium amenities of a luxury vessel, plus an impressive display of the latest water toys, including a giant slide, it’s hard to believe that it was actually born decades ago, back in 1990. Refits are not always meant to completely transform a yacht, but in this case that’s what happened.
One of the latest additions to the luxury yacht market is a surprising pleasure craft. On one hand, it seems to boast all the typical features of today’s luxury yachts, claiming to be one of the most popular charter options in the Bahamas. On the other hand, there’s much more to it than that. At Last hides not only a long history, but also a quite famous past.
It was the beginning of the ‘90s when this yacht was born, a classic model built by the prestigious Heesen and named L’Aquasition. At 144 feet (44 meters) it was considered a large yacht for those times when monster superyachts hadn’t invaded the market. It became a charter success early on, and changed ownership several times, until 2005, when Denise Rich purchased it.
That’s when the old yacht, renamed Lady Joy, gained its notoriety. An American-born Austrian singer, Denise Rich was also known to be a socialite and a political fundraiser, so her new asset became the perfect setting for lavish parties and fundraisers. Many famous people allegedly stepped onboard Lady Joy, which became a well-known presence in the Caribbean.
However, all that spark and glamour lasted for only two years. Rich apparently moved on to something bigger and shinier, as it always happens, while Lady Joy was left in the hands of yet another owner. But this would turn out to be a lucky break, because the new American owner decided to change almost everything about it, and basically turn it into a new yacht.
A complex, two-year refit at the prestigious Derecktor Shipyard in Florida resulted in a modern charter yacht named At Last. The changes included a brand-new interior, created by Claudette Bonville, who replaced the dated white-lacquered surfaces with premium woodwork in natural tones.
The yacht would undergo other refits as well, throughout the years, changing its look and adding amenities such as a generous jacuzzi, a plethora of water toys, plus a dance floor and a gym. The latest interior refit, carried out in 2014 by the acclaimed designer Tui Pranich, brought a bright, sophisticated touch.
At the moment, there’s probably nothing left to add to this yacht, which can easily compete with any new comer, despite its venerable age. At Last is ready for the next chapter. It’s up for grabs once again, through Northrop & Johnson, asking for $5.9 million.
