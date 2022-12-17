Turkish Designer Reveals NOY Trimaran, Noah's Ark Re-Envisioned

Whether you’re interested in what cutting-edge design and technology can achieve or just like to daydream and admire opulent luxury, superyachts are a great place to look. The industry is always shifting and evolving, continuously providing something interesting to check out.
Environmentally-conscious designs are among the most popular in today’s market, but they are not the only cool concept out there. Today we’re going to take a look at a futuristic re-envisioning of Noah’s Ark called NOY, as imagined by the Europe-based freelance yacht designer Aras Kazar.
The vessel in question is a trimaran superyacht, and it looks like a floating stealth aircraft. The minimalistic aesthetic, sharp lines, and sleek design set this yacht apart, as is the case with most designs coming from Aras Kazar.
With 10 years of experience in the business, Kazar says NOY represents the pinnacle of his designs and promises it will amaze people. The trimaran has an imposing size, with a beam of 249 feet (76m) and a length of 217 feet (66m).
To no surprise, these dimensions mean the yacht will be able to host a sizeable number of guests, along with a crew of 16 who will make sure every need is met. Accommodations will be split across six guest cabins and three master cabins.
However, despite the generous proportions, this superyacht will be able to reach speeds of up to 24 knots (28 mph / 44 kph) thanks to the use of all-electric and hydrofoil technology. Power generation is well taken care of, with the huge surface area of NOY being covered in solar panels.
Still, that will not compromise either the visibility or natural light available to its guests. The futuristic superyacht will provide a 360-degree panoramic view courtesy of the liberal use of glass throughout both the overheads and bulkheads.
All things considered, the almost cyberpunk aesthetic of this yacht fits perfectly with the other design details and technology involved. We’re eagerly awaiting some interior renders to see what other unique details this trimaran has to offer.
The vessel in question is a trimaran superyacht, and it looks like a floating stealth aircraft. The minimalistic aesthetic, sharp lines, and sleek design set this yacht apart, as is the case with most designs coming from Aras Kazar.
With 10 years of experience in the business, Kazar says NOY represents the pinnacle of his designs and promises it will amaze people. The trimaran has an imposing size, with a beam of 249 feet (76m) and a length of 217 feet (66m).
To no surprise, these dimensions mean the yacht will be able to host a sizeable number of guests, along with a crew of 16 who will make sure every need is met. Accommodations will be split across six guest cabins and three master cabins.
However, despite the generous proportions, this superyacht will be able to reach speeds of up to 24 knots (28 mph / 44 kph) thanks to the use of all-electric and hydrofoil technology. Power generation is well taken care of, with the huge surface area of NOY being covered in solar panels.
Still, that will not compromise either the visibility or natural light available to its guests. The futuristic superyacht will provide a 360-degree panoramic view courtesy of the liberal use of glass throughout both the overheads and bulkheads.
All things considered, the almost cyberpunk aesthetic of this yacht fits perfectly with the other design details and technology involved. We’re eagerly awaiting some interior renders to see what other unique details this trimaran has to offer.