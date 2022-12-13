This Custom Luxury Yacht Can Only Accommodate LEGO Guests but It Still Looks Adorable

Many of us dream of owning our own floating paradise, but luxury yachts don’t come cheap. At least not the full-sized ones. This guy settled for what he could afford, a gorgeous, custom watercraft made out of LEGO bricks. Who knows, maybe if you build it, it will come.
The LEGO maniac behind the toy-sized custom vessel goes by the name of Luxury Bricks on his YouTube channel, a platform on which he gets to show off all his LEGO builds. Up until now, they were mostly miniature motorhomes and campers of all types and sizes. I discovered Luxury Bricks by stumbling upon his 8x8 luxury expedition camper, spacious enough to accommodate up to seven LEGO mini-figures.
Falling down the rabbit hole, I found many other cool builds. Some of my favorites are his LEGO version of the $1.9 million Earth Roamer HD, his Con Air-inspired LEGO prison bus, or his mobile, expandable house, to name just a few. What all of the above have in common, just like all the other Luxury Bricks creations, is an obsessive attention to detail and luxurious interiors that most of us don’t even enjoy in our own homes.
Back to the latest LEGO build from Luxury Bricks, this one is not your typical, land-based motorhome. This time, the guy went on a different path, that of the water. The result is a custom luxury yacht inspired by real-world models. It is made out of 800 LEGO bricks and it comes with a versatile sun deck with a dining table and a mini-bar. There’s a master bedroom, a bathroom, a fully equipped galley, and a booth dinette that can also be turned into a guest bed. The LEGO yacht also offers an entertainment center with a big-screen TV. A staircase leads to the upper sun deck and there’s a door on the deck, which takes you to the bridge.
Here’s a proper tour of the adorable LEGO yacht below.
