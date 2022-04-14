Con Air-Inspired LEGO Prison Bus Comes With Solitary Confinement Cells and Mini Inmates

LEGO maniacs are creative people who would build almost anything out of those plastic bricks. Take this guy for instance, who got so inspired by the Con Air movie that he decided to make a miniature, detailed custom prison bus that’s got everything it needs, including guards and prisoners.
As the name of his YouTube channel (LuxuryBricks) suggests, this LEGO artist is usually into building luxurious vehicles, with campers, trailers, and motorhomes being his specialty. I’ve already covered some of his past art projects, with my personal favorites being his 1,300 pieces Kenworth-inspired motorhome and his LEGO version of the $1.9 million Earth Roamer HD expedition vehicle.
There are other interesting builds in LuxuryBricks’ portfolio as well and you should definitely check them out because this guy is a freak (the good kind) when it comes to details.
But this time, the LEGO builder chose to go with a different project, one that was inspired by the 1997 action movie Con Air. Luxury is not the main focus this time, because this particular build is a Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate transport vehicle.
The MOC (My Own Creation) prison bus is mini-figure-friendly and comes with three prison guards and seven mini-fig inmates. It doesn’t look like much from the outside, because, oh well, it’s a prison bus, but inside, LuxuryBricks did what he does best, which is to focus on every little detail, knowing they're the ones that make the difference.
You can tell this is a prison bus without stepping inside because it comes with a DOC emblem on each side and bars on each window. Other notable features visible from the outside are two air conditioner units on the roof and an emergency escape hatch. There are also three storage compartments at the bottom and a door that gives access to the engine.
The interior of the prison bus is divided into three sections: one in the front for the guards, one with four solitary confinement cells in the middle, and a third one in the back, which serves as a general seating area for the inmates.
You can take a tour of the LEGO prison bus in the video below.
