Fancy This Custom LEGO Freightliner Semi-Truck? Here's How You Can Build One Yourself

Over time, the guy behind the Luxury Bricks YouTube channel has delighted us with the most creative LEGO art projects, with his high-end motorhomes and campers making us all wish we were plastic mini figures. Now, the LEGO maniac kicks it up a notch and shares his first tutorial on how to build one of these fun, toy-sized vehicles.
If you’re into LEGOs and cars, you’ve probably stumbled upon one of Luxury Bricks’ videos until now. The guy has an ever-expanding collection of self-built, plastic toys to flaunt around and a growing fan base (yours included). His portfolio used to consist mostly of campers, but he gradually started to spice things up and also get into mobile homes, expedition trucks, and even prison buses. If I’d have to pick a favorite, I’d probably go with his EarthRoamer HD replica, although I’m hooked on everything he builds.
Luxury Bricks’ latest YouTube video however is a bit different than the rest, in that it doesn’t only give you a tour of the LEGO vehicle, but also includes a step-by-step tutorial on how to replicate it.
The LEGO creation you see in the images is once again a MOC (my own creation), a Freightliner semi truck built with 600 LEGO bricks. Just like all his vehicles, this one also places paramount importance on every little detail, whether it is a mirror, headlight, front grill, windshield wiper, you name it.
A bunch of steps take you to the driver’s cab and inside the truck, you can find all the amenities normally included with these kinds of vehicles. The LEGO Freightliner comes with a booth dinette with small windows on each side, a full-size bed, a fridge with a freezer, a TV that can be angled toward the table, and plenty of storage space for personal belongings.
Here’s the full tour of the semi-truck and a tutorial on how to build it.
