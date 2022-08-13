Freightliner Argosy-Inspired LEGO Super Sleeper Semi-Truck Is Packed With Amenities

If anyone knows what traveling in luxury is all about in the LEGO world, it’s this guy. LuxuryBricks is back with another custom creation, a super sleeper semi-truck that is just packed with amenities your mini-figs are going to love.
Living a trucker’s life is no picnic because it usually comes with a lot of comfort-related compromises. This LEGO creation from YouTuber LuxuryBricks offers a much more attractive alternative. The only problem is that it is suitable for LEGO mini-figures only.
The plastic semi-truck you see in the images was modeled after the Freightliner Argosy line of Class 8 cabover trucks, which were configured for highway use and featured a lightweight aluminum cab design. They were produced from 1999 to 2020.
Back to our LEGO Argosy, it is 10-stud wide and uses 730 LEGO bricks. The truck offers a plethora of amenities and a generous living space behind the driver’s seat. Just like with all his LEGO builds, LuxuryBricks went above and beyond with this custom super sleeper semi-truck, paying obsessive attention to every little detail.
The builder put some extra effort into the “paint job” of the truck, inserting the white accents in the middle on both sides.
The interior layout consists of two levels. The first one features a bed and some shelves underneath the kitchen area, as well as a closet. Some steps take you to the next level, where you’ve got a generous, fully equipped kitchen, a dinette, and a bathroom.
If you find LuxuryBricks’ custom semi-truck interesting, the guy’s got plenty of other vehicles that are just as creatively built. They are all uploaded on his YouTube channel, so feel free to check them out. You’ll also find a LEGO version of the $1.9 million Earth Roamer HD, a cool, Con Air-inspired prison bus, camper vans, and luxurious motorhomes, all mini-figure-friendly and designed with a focus on luxury.
