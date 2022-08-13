Lexus Crashes Into Tesla Model 3 at an Intersection, Who's To Blame?

Although the location and date of this incident are not known, this kind of accident can happen anywhere, at any time. And it's all on film.
Specifically, a Tesla Model 3 was hit by a Lexus RX SUV while waiting at a traffic light. However, the culprit might not be the person behind the wheel of the SUV.
The images that appeared on Reddit were filmed by the electric car's cameras from four different angles (front, rear, and sides). You can see the Tesla approaching the intersection as it travels down a fairly narrow, one-lane street.
It can be seen that the traffic light is quite clearly indicating red, so the Model 3 slows down as it approaches the intersection, occupied by several cars at the time. The tricky part is that the Tesla doesn't respect the stopping distance suggested by the white lines drawn on the asphalt. You don't even notice that the car comes to a complete stop until after the impact with the SUV.
After the pictures appeared online, comments started flowing. Some people say that the Lexus driver should have been more careful when turning left, and the situation could have been avoided. If she had followed the lane more carefully she might not have run into the Tesla slightly bending the traffic rules.
We can assume that the Lexus cut the turn, but it could be that the Tesla prevents it from making a full turn by running the red light, and that could be clear evidence of a traffic violation.
Now, if the Tesla had tried to brake fully before the stop line and not in the middle of a crosswalk, this would have been a story, certainly with a better ending for both cars involved.
If we could overlook the part about whose fault it is from a legal point of view, the situation could have been avoided if both drivers had been more careful. We don't want to take anyone's side, but if a car cuts you off when you have the right of way, it doesn't mean you have to hit it.
