Tesla Model 3 Gets Insane Price Hike in Europe for No Reason

Tesla customers in Europe are in shock after the EV maker decided to significantly hike the price of the base version of the Model 3. In most European countries, the Model 3 RWD has now a starting price of €49,990 ($55,100) but can get as high as €54,990 ($60,400) in Italy and Portugal. The recent price hike also means that Tesla Model 3 customers will lose some of the subsidies in certain countries, including Germany.

