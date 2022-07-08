NHTSA Will Investigate Two Fatal Crashes Involving Tesla EVs – One More Can Be Included

On June 6, a 2015 Tesla Model S crashed against the back of a tractor-trailer in Gainsville, and two people died. When we reported it, we were not sure who was investigating the incident. Still, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was quick to say it already had this wreck under scrutiny. It is also investigating a pedestrian death caused by a Tesla. Unfortunately, another fatal crash involving a Tesla happened on June 7.

