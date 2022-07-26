This Expandable Mobile House Has Everything You Can Wish for, Too Bad Is in the Wrong Size

Many of us dream about quitting our dull, 9-to-5 lifestyle to move into a cozy mobile home and just drive. The luckiest of us might actually succeed in that, but the rest have to settle for building toy-sized versions of their dream house out of LEGO. Like this guy right here, who makes some of the most luxurious mansions on wheels for his mini-figures. If only they were full-sized…
LuxuryBricks, as this guy goes on his YouTube channel, is passionate about two things: LEGO and motorhomes. He’s got multiple custom builds in his portfolio with my personal favorites being his take on the $1.9 million Earth Roamer HD, but also his Sprinter-inspired camper van custom MOC (my own creation), and the Con Air-inspired LEGO prison bus.
The latest LuxuryBricks creation is yet another complex build that will have you curse the fact that it’s in the wrong size. The LEGO builder calls this one an “Expandable Mobile House Semi Trailer” and it is an oasis of tranquility, for your plastic figures, of course.
LuxuryBricks says the house on wheels is for mini-figures in search of a more versatile and sustainable lifestyle. It is described as cozy and tiny, but I think it oozes luxury and in a real-life scenario, this would definitely not be a budget-friendly purchase. The LEGO creator claims the house can be transported to almost any location via a large truck.
The expandable mobile home comes with folding walls, several rooms, and a floor space double the size of any motorhome. It uses 1,600 LEGO bricks and comes with a staircase that gives mini-figures access inside.
LuxuryBricks’ mansion on wheels features A/C, a TV, a huge master bedroom and kitchen/living room area, and a porch area with a balcony.
You can take a tour of the expandable mobile house in the video below.
