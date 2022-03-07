Peterbilt-Inspired Super Sleeper Semi-Truck Is a LEGO Artwork Built With Comfort in Mind

With their only flaw being their size and the fact that they’re not drivable, LuxuryBricks’ LEGO creations are simply addictive and impressively well built. This super sleeper semi-truck makes no exception.
Just like all LEGO maniacs out there, the guy behind the LuxuryBricks YouTube channel lets his creativity get the best of him. And thank God that he does, because so far, people seem to really appreciate his work. In fact, they like what they see so much they’re asking him to release instructions and parts lists for his builds so they can have fun replicating his creations.
LuxuryBricks’ specialty is motorhomes of all kinds and we’ve already covered several of his projects, such as his LEGO version of the $1.9 million Earth Roamer HD, a Sprinter-inspired camper van, a massive Kenworth-based transforming motorhome, to name just what first comes to mind.
All these homes on wheels have two things in common: they’re incredibly detailed and mini-figure-ready. The LEGO artist doesn’t have a certain preference when he chooses his projects. Sometimes they’re LEGO versions of existing motorhomes, and other times, he likes to take the MOC (my own creation) route and come up with custom builds.
The LEGO vehicle you see in the images is a 10-stud wide super sleeper semi-truck that required approximately 740 pieces and is modeled after a Peterbilt truck.
Just like he does with all his builds, the LEGO creator spent a lot of time getting all the details right, both inside and outside the truck. He equipped it with everything from air filters on both sides for the engine, a front bumper and headlights to air horns, windshield wipers, rearview mirrors, and even two large exhaust pipes.
Once your mini-figures set foot inside the super sleeper semi-truck, they’ll find out what living in comfort on the road is all about. The LEGO custom truck comes with all sorts of amenities, from a toilet and shower to a full-size bed, a kitchen, a booth dinette, and more.
We’ll let you take a virtual tour of the LEGO semi-truck, to get a better idea.
