Rivian Recalls Almost All the EVs It Made, the CEO Explains What's Going On

Rivian has initiated a voluntary recall to fix the “whompy wheels” issue. This “defect which relates to motor vehicle safety” affects only some of its trucks, SUVs, and vans. However, the recall is available for almost all the EVs it has made since deliveries began last year. The CEO also immediately followed up with clarifications. Here’s what you need to know.
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) sent an e-mail to customers in which it lets them know a voluntary recall campaign has begun. The EV owners were notified before the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had the chance to confirm the proceedings and update its VIN database. However, if you have a VIN, you can now verify on NHTSA’s website if your R1S or R1T is part of the recall. The EDVs (electric vans) are also part of this action.
Back in August, we were telling you about the “whompy wheels” situation with some of Rivian’s vehicles. This is a term coined on the internet by Tesla customers. In Rivian’s case, it refers to problems with the upper suspension arm.
The automaker is recalling vehicles made during an unspecified 13-month period, but it covers most of the R1Ts and R1Ss it has manufactured. The company says it identified a problem with the front upper control arm and the steering knuckle retention fastener for each of the front wheels. According to the message sent to customers, “an insufficiently torqued steering knuckle fastener could cause excessive wheel camber, or, in rare instances, a separation, affecting the driver’s ability to control the vehicle, and increasing the risk of a crash.”
In most cases, it is anticipated this will be a simple 10-minute fix. All technicians have to do in such instances is tighten each of the loose fasteners. That’s why Customer Service tells owners who live close to a service center to just show up there with no appointment if they feel it’s ok doing so. However, Rivian is also ready for more serious issues. If your pickup truck or SUV requires a part replacement, then the EV maker will provide loaner vehicles. Since for some customers this could be troubling news, Rivian also confirmed towing will be free when requested or necessary for this recall.
Customers can also request Mobile Service at any time of the day since a team is always reachable by phone at 855-RIVIAN5 (855-748-4265).
Lastly, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe followed up with another e-mail and explained to customers that the company decided to do this “out of an abundance of caution” and underlined that the company is ready to fix every affected vehicle in the next 30 days.
“It’s important not to minimize the potential risks involved and why we are volunteering to conduct this recall. In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully. I want to reiterate that this is extremely rare, but it does reinforce why we are acting with such urgency and caution,” said Scaringe in the e-mail sent out to buyers. The executive also advised Rivian drivers to pay attention. If they notice vibration, excessive noise, or a change in how the steering feels, then they should immediately schedule an appointment.
