Suzuki Puts a Price Tag on the All-New GSX-8S, Care To Guess How Much It Costs?

Unveiled a little over a month ago, with its new everything, the Suzuki GSX-8S is about to go on sale in selected markets, and the company has already announced the pricing in one of them: the United Kingdom.
Set to make its way over there next spring, the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S will carry a recommended retail price of £7,999, which equals to $9,803 at the current exchange rates.
Built new from the ground up, it packs a long-stroke 776cc parallel twin engine, with 270-degree crank. The mill was “designed to deliver punchy torque and a flexible character,” Suzuki says, adding that the “four valves per cylinder and double-overhead cam enable a free-revving nature.” It meets the Euro 5 emission standards, and it is rated at 83 ps (82 hp / 61 kW) and 78 Nm (58 lb-ft) of torque.
Another highlight of the new GSX-8S, besides the lump, is the new frame, with a separate tubular steel subframe. The bike has an aluminum swingarm and rear shock made by KYB, and 43-mm (1.7-in) upside down front forks. The stopping power is provided by the radially-mounted calipers and 310 mm (12.2 in) discs, and it rides on aluminum wheels, wrapped in 120 and 180 front and rear tires respectively, signed by Dunlop. A 5-inch TFT digital instrument panel is also included.
Sporting an angular styling that is somewhat on the futuristic side, the motorcycle will be available in several colors, including Pearl Cosmic Blue and Pearl Tech White, with light blue wheels and subframe. As an option, interested parties will also be able to order it in Matte and Sparkle Black. It has LED running lights and stacked hexagonal LED headlights, bold graphics all around, and a few other features that contribute to its aggressive stance, albeit without stepping on the toes of the more powerful GSX-S1000.
