Five-O 1000 Is a Custom Suzuki GSX-R1000 Fit for the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland

What’s really impressive about the Five-O 1000 is that it can, more or less, be reverted back to stock.
You don’t have to perform a ton of mods in order to radically alter a bike’s appearance, and Classified Moto’s aftermarket artisans are well aware of this fact. These folks made almost no irreversible changes when building the motorcycle pictured above, but they still managed to give it an entirely new and very rugged demeanor.
Dubbed Five-O 1000, this mean machine was once a regular 2013 MY GSX-R1000 from Suzuki’s lineup, so you can be sure that it packs more than enough power to match the brutal looks! When handing the commission over to the Classified squad, the client instructed them to fashion an under-seat exhaust and keep any major frame modifications out of the equation. Otherwise, it was all carte blanche.
John Ryland and his team found the Gixxer’s factory subframe to be removable, so they replaced it with a trellis module built in-house. Underneath this new skeleton, one may spot handmade exhaust pipework snaking its way up to a boxy stainless-steel muffler right below the seat. The rear-end adjustments are completed by a round LED taillight and one groovy solo saddle.
Meshed side panels can be found on the Five-O's flanks, and all the standard GSX-R running gear has been retained. The original fuel tank was kept, too, but it got powder-coated and fitted with a waxed canvas cover on its northernmost section. We spot Avon rubber embracing the specimen’s wheels, while its front end carries a dual headlight arrangement that looks tastefully utilitarian.
David Lillard of Redline Performance Motorsports was tasked with remapping the ECU to play nice with the custom-made exhaust, unlocking just a tad more grunt in the process. For the final touches, Ryland’s experts added a Shorai lithium-ion battery and a fresh handlebar, as well as a stainless-steel coolant overflow tank featuring an eye-catching sight glass.
