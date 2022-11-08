Suzuki Unveils GSX-8S Naked With 776-cc Parallel Twin

kW

A brand-new streetfighter from the ground up, the GSX-8S features a brand-new engine of the parallel-twin variety. The liquid-cooled mill is a four-valve-per-cylinder design with an 84-millimeter bore and 70-millimeter stroke. Developed for Euro 5 regulations, the double-overhead-camshaft engine cranks out 61(make that 82.9 metric ponies or 81.8 mechanical horsepower) and 78 Nm (57.5 pound-foot) at 6,800 rpm.Featuring a 270-degree crankshaft like that on the V-twin engine, this lump boasts two balancers. The first cancels the primary vibration generated by the piston of the first cylinder, whereas balancer number two cancels the primary vibration of the other piston. Placing said balances at 90 degrees to the crankshaft, with each positioned equidistant from the crankshaft, cancels primary couple vibration for even smoother engine operation.Ride-by-wire electronic throttle bodies are featured, along with 343-kPa fuel injectors. The only transmission available is a six-speed unit with Suzuki Clutch Assist System that contributes to smoother downshifts.Another key piece of technology is the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, which brings together the bi-directional quick shift system, drive mode selector, traction control system, easy start system, and low-rpm assist. Based on a steel frame complemented by a lightweight aluminum swingarm, KYB inverted front forks, and tapered aluminum handlebars, the GSX-8S further sweetens the deal with vertically-stacked LED headlights in hexagonal housings, a similar design to the more powerful GSX-S1000.Tipping the scales at 202 kilograms (445 pounds), the GSX-8S comes with 17-inch tires from Dunlop. A 5.0-inch TFT instrument panel also needs to be mentioned, along with a ground clearance of 145 millimeters (5.7 inches). The GSX-8R will go on sale in March 2023, but specific dates for the European market and North America are not available at press time.