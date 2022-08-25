Neat-Looking 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Is a Few Aftermarket Mods Away From Stock

Despite its imperfections, the machine we’ll be inspecting below still manages to be superb.
This 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 doesn’t look perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but we still find its overall condition to be rather stellar. Recently, the bike’s latest owner went about replacing its drive chain and cleaning the carbs, then he flushed all the vital fluids for good measure.
As you might’ve already noticed, this Gixxer comes equipped with a selection of aftermarket goodies, such as an adjustable Fox Racing monoshock, PM wheels and D&D exhaust plumbing. A tinted Targa windshield and fresh turn signals also make an appearance, while the motorcycle’s Michelin Pilot Power tires show 2014 date codes.
Suzuki’s speed-craving gladiator is motioned forward by an air- and oil-cooled 1,127cc inline-four powerplant, which is paired with a five-speed transmission and a wet clutch. The carbureted four-banger hosts dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a very respectable compression ratio of 10:1.
In the proximity of 9,500 rpm, this bad boy has the ability to generate as much as 143 hp, while a beastly torque output of 86 pound-feet (117 Nm) will be summoned at about 7,250 revs. When it makes contact with the asphalt, the engine’s oomph can translate into speeds of up to 171 mph (275 kph).
For braking duties, the classic Japanese phenom uses dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) rotors at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc at the rear. Its anatomy features an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, and the whole ordeal tips the scales at 463 pounds (210 kg) without any fluids.
Right then, we’ll conclude by telling you this ‘90 MY GSX-R1100 is now up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, which is where you’ll find it listed until August 30! The specimen’s analog odometer reads a little over 11,600 miles (18,700 km), so its future owner will probably be in for a real treat.
