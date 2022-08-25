Unridden 2006 Triumph Daytona 675 Is Pure Bliss, Would Make Even a Superbike Owner Jealous

The Daytona is phenomenal on so many different levels, and we certainly aren’t the only ones who say this.
Loved by the press and everyday riders alike, the Daytona 675 is a motorcycle best described as absolutely legendary! Triumph’s mid-sized rocket ship gained a cult following thanks to its extraordinary performance and no-frills attitude, so there’s much well-founded wisdom in calling it a future classic.
With that being said, let’s have a quick gander at a stunning exemplar from the model’s first year in production. Ever since it rolled off the assembly line, this sexy beast was used as an ornament rather than a speed-craving missile on two wheels, and its odometer is yet to count the very first mile.
The 2006 MY Daytona obtains its power from a liquid-cooled 675cc inline-three engine, which packs twelve valves, dual overhead cams, and a multipoint sequential EFI with forced air induction. At a walloping 12,500 revs per minute, this brutish triple will go about delivering 123 ponies to a six-speed close-ratio gearbox.
When the tachometer displays 11,750 rpm, a maximum torque output figure numbering 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) is going to occur at the crankshaft. You’ll find an O-ring drive chain transmitting the oomph to the rear wheel, and this whole operation lets the 675 accomplish speeds of up to 160 mph (257 kph).
Tipping the scales at 364 pounds (165 kg) on an empty stomach, Triumph’s phenom is able to complete the quarter-mile run in precisely eleven seconds. Front-end stopping power hails from 308 mm (12.1-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial calipers, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper.
Lastly, suspension is the responsibility of inverted 41 mm (1.6-inch) forks and a fully-adjustable piggyback monoshock. This crisp-looking Daytona 675 dwells among the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and it will remain that way until Wednesday, August 31. Obviously, the top bid of $3,100 doesn’t even get close to meeting the reserve.
