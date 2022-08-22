Well Maintained Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Camper Is Looking for New Camping Adventures

Of all the generations of the Volkswagen Type 2, also known as the Transporter, the T2 is probably the most popular. This 1970 Westfalia camper in excellent condition shows why people are still interested in buying such an old camper.
Although many are in the market for a Volkswagen Type 2 to add to their classic car collection, some actually want a good camper for their everyday needs. Whatever the case, the Volkswagen Type 2 T2 appeals to both categories, thanks to a unique mix of qualities. While not precisely modern, the second-generation Type 2 can still drive at highway speeds and offer decent accommodation for a family. Its undeniable charm will ensure it’s a conversation starter at campsites.
The Westy we’ve found on Bring a Trailer was finished in white over a white vinyl interior and comes with all the necessary camper equipment thanks to the Westfalia camper package. The van was acquired in 2019, and the new owner did not have to work hard to keep it in the excellent condition it is today. They nevertheless repaired the rear hatch, left door latch, and replaced the battery and intake boot clamps.
The camper has a shore power connection port and a folding ladder to access the roof. This is topped by a Westfalia pop-up tent which can be raised to make way for a bunk bed. The top features zip-open flaps for ventilation. The rear cabin comes with the standard bench that folds into a bed, a jump seat, and a fold-out table between the two that works as a dining area. The Westfalia equipment includes a refrigerator and a sink but lacks a cooktop in this case.
It also features a power inverter to keep the lights on at night, which we guess is powered by the van’s battery. The 1.6-liter flat-four engine pumps 57 horsepower to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. The engine was reportedly replaced under previous ownership, with the new unit having a total of 800 miles (less than 1,300 km) on it. This Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia camper is listed on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $11,000. Four days are left before the auction closes.
