Restored 1986 Suzuki GSX-R750 Is Stuffed With Modern Upgrades and Aftermarket Thrills

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and go all the way back to the early days of the GSX-R.
The mechanical relic shown in these photos is a reconditioned 1986 Suzuki GSX-R750 whose five-digit odometer reads just over 21k miles (34,000 km). Having been purchased by the current owner back in 2017, this handsome Gixxer sports high-end Yoshimura plumbing, new decals, and a sexy coat of youthful paintwork.
In addition, the brakes have been subjected to an invigorating overhaul under prior ownership, and they’re now operated via fresh brake lines. Suzuki’s legend rolls on a set of Avon Roadrider tires that show 2013 date codes, while its engine breathes more freely thanks to K&N air filters. You will also find a lithium battery sending power to aftermarket turn signals and a rear-view camera that sits just behind the gauges.
Following a thorough rebuild of the clutch mechanism, the bike’s previous owner had its drive chain and sprockets replaced with modern alternatives. In terms of suspension upgrades, the GSX-R750's forks were fitted with top-shelf internals from Ohlins’ inventory. At the opposite end, we’re greeted by a single Nitron shock absorber instead of the factory-spec Full Floater setup.
As for the beast’s powertrain specifications, its twin-cooled 749cc inline-four engine is good for up to 106 hp and 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) of torque. By combining this brute force with a dry weight of just 388 pounds (176 kg), the Japanese phenom can hit a top speed of 142 mph (229 kph). Without going into any other details, we’ll have you know this ‘86 MY Gixxer could end up in your driveway!
The classic beauty is going under the hammer at no reserve on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline, which is set for January 19. Currently, you’d have to get hold of about 7,500 freedom bucks if you plan on adding this GSX-R to your beloved collection, as the highest bid is registered at $7,100.
In addition, the brakes have been subjected to an invigorating overhaul under prior ownership, and they’re now operated via fresh brake lines. Suzuki’s legend rolls on a set of Avon Roadrider tires that show 2013 date codes, while its engine breathes more freely thanks to K&N air filters. You will also find a lithium battery sending power to aftermarket turn signals and a rear-view camera that sits just behind the gauges.
Following a thorough rebuild of the clutch mechanism, the bike’s previous owner had its drive chain and sprockets replaced with modern alternatives. In terms of suspension upgrades, the GSX-R750's forks were fitted with top-shelf internals from Ohlins’ inventory. At the opposite end, we’re greeted by a single Nitron shock absorber instead of the factory-spec Full Floater setup.
As for the beast’s powertrain specifications, its twin-cooled 749cc inline-four engine is good for up to 106 hp and 47 pound-feet (64 Nm) of torque. By combining this brute force with a dry weight of just 388 pounds (176 kg), the Japanese phenom can hit a top speed of 142 mph (229 kph). Without going into any other details, we’ll have you know this ‘86 MY Gixxer could end up in your driveway!
The classic beauty is going under the hammer at no reserve on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline, which is set for January 19. Currently, you’d have to get hold of about 7,500 freedom bucks if you plan on adding this GSX-R to your beloved collection, as the highest bid is registered at $7,100.