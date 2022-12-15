New wallywhy100 Yacht Combines Functionality With Impressive Performance

Wally, a brand of Ferretti Group, added a brand-new model to the wallywhy range. The crossover, named the wallywhy100, combines the benefits of a coupé boat with the amenities of a larger yacht. It's a great day boat that can also serve as a support vessel.
The exterior of the wallywhy100, which was designed by the Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering team, features sharp lines that make it look aggressive. But the sporty look contrasts with the feature-rich, elegant interior created by Studio A. Vallicelli & C. Just like the larger sisterships in the wallywhy range, the new yacht has a unique design that focuses on eliminating the boundaries between the outdoor spaces and the interior areas.
The vessel measures less than 70 ft (21 meters) in length. Compared to other yachts of this size that have multiple decks, the wallywhy100 has a single-level layout. Depending on the owners' preferences, it features a main deck that can either be closed or opened. When it is fully open, passengers can enjoy al-fresco dining. This space can be transformed into a lounge with an elevated table in the middle.
But guests will be able to also get closer to the water and relax on the 150-sq-ft (14-sq-meter) beach area. Thanks to the folding wings that extend the available space, people have enough room to sunbathe and admire the turquoise waters. The beach area includes a hydraulic platform as well, which is used for launching water toys.
The yacht can accommodate up to six passengers on board. Guests will find privacy in a VIP located on the port side and a twin cabin placed on the starboard side. The full-beam master cabin is positioned aft, and it comes with large windows and tons of storage space. It also features an ensuite with smart glass.
The crew on board wallywhy100 will be able to access the main deck without passing through the guest areas. In terms of performance, the vessel can reach cruising speeds of 24 knots (28 mph/ 44 kph) when equipped with twin D13 Volvo IPS engines. For more power, owners can also choose to upgrade to IPS 1350 engines. This will allow the wallywhy100 to navigate at top speeds of 27 knots (31 mph/ 50 kph).
The vessel measures less than 70 ft (21 meters) in length. Compared to other yachts of this size that have multiple decks, the wallywhy100 has a single-level layout. Depending on the owners' preferences, it features a main deck that can either be closed or opened. When it is fully open, passengers can enjoy al-fresco dining. This space can be transformed into a lounge with an elevated table in the middle.
But guests will be able to also get closer to the water and relax on the 150-sq-ft (14-sq-meter) beach area. Thanks to the folding wings that extend the available space, people have enough room to sunbathe and admire the turquoise waters. The beach area includes a hydraulic platform as well, which is used for launching water toys.
The yacht can accommodate up to six passengers on board. Guests will find privacy in a VIP located on the port side and a twin cabin placed on the starboard side. The full-beam master cabin is positioned aft, and it comes with large windows and tons of storage space. It also features an ensuite with smart glass.
The crew on board wallywhy100 will be able to access the main deck without passing through the guest areas. In terms of performance, the vessel can reach cruising speeds of 24 knots (28 mph/ 44 kph) when equipped with twin D13 Volvo IPS engines. For more power, owners can also choose to upgrade to IPS 1350 engines. This will allow the wallywhy100 to navigate at top speeds of 27 knots (31 mph/ 50 kph).