Golden Yachts Reveals First Renderings of Luxury Superyacht O'Rea

Luxury yachts specialists Golden Yachts is a well-known name in the shipbuilding world, having constructed and refit a plethora of luxurious custom yachts for the world’s millionaires. At the moment, the Greek shipyard is working on a new 255-foot (78-meter) superyacht called O’Rea and has shown the public the first renderings of the new build.
O’Rea’s exterior design is penned by design house Studio Vafiadis, which is also taking care of interior styling in collaboration with Massari Design.
Dubbed “the new generation of Golden Yachts,” O’Rea is being built at the company’s Perama shipyard in Greece and is scheduled for delivery next year. It boasts a steel hull, an aluminum superstructure, and teak decks.
With a 43.4-foot (13.2-m) beam and a gross tonnage of 1,596 GT, this custom vessel will feature an impressive volume for her size. According to Yacht Charter Fleet, O’Rea will be able to accommodate 12 people across its eight large guest suites located on the upper and main deck, with a layout somewhat similar to the shipyard’s recently launched Project X, which debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show this October. The generous owner’s staterooms will also include a private office area.
Some noteworthy luxury features that will make O’Rea stand out from the crows include an elevator for easy access between decks, satellite communications, and upscale wellness facilities, like a spa with Finnish sauna and massage room, a beauty salon, and a beach club. There will also be a deck jacuzzi, two glass bottom pools, and even a piano onboard the yacht.
In terms of interior design, the team at Studio Vafiadis has made no compromises, so the lush interiors will feature 250 finishes, materials, and precious stones.
True to its promise to build yachts “with meticulous dedication to the vision of both the owner and designer” and to “exceed their [customers’] expectations with regard to performance, comfort, and quality,” Golden Yachts continues to use high-tech engineering and innovation at every stage of this new project.
In terms of performance, O’Rea will be powered by twin diesel Caterpillar (3516E) 16-cylinder 3,433 hp engines that will give it a cruising speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph) and a maximum speed of 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph).
