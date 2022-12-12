Luxury Car Collector Parting With His $92.5M Superyacht After Less Than Two Years

Throughout this entire year, all eyes have been on the incredibly-opulent superyachts allegedly owned by Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned. But there are plenty of other millionaire- or billionaire-owned yachts that are just as spectacular. One of them is the majestic B2, ready for a new owner after it got refitted this summer, with the refit alone being worth more than $4 million.
Four million dollars could get you a great brand-new yacht. But when we’re talking about superyachts, this is only the cost of a premium refit, in addition to the other huge costs for maintenance and refueling. The 281-foot (85.6 meters) B2 is not just impressive in size, but also a stylish floating mansion in terms of design and amenities.
Delivered in 2009, it still is the second-largest vessel ever built by Abeking & Rasmussen, one of the most prestigious German shipyards. It was allegedly built for the American billionaire banker Ronald Perelman, who named it C2, after his wife’s name. But last year, the luxury yacht changed ownership, becoming B2.
The alleged new owner is a fine connoisseur of luxury vehicles. Timm Begold, heir of the BASF empire (the largest chemical producer in the world) is also known for his outstanding car collection (mostly Ferraris). When it comes to floating luxury toys, he is supposed to own not only the B2, but also the B3 – a huge support yacht built in 2019.
Following a €4 million refit this summer, completed by the acclaimed Winch Design, B2 boasts a fabulous interior style in neutral shades combined with ocean-inspired tones and patterns.
One of the most unique areas onboard is the sky lounge, housing not only a custom bar but also a collection of instruments – something you rarely find on a superyacht. As Ignacio Oliva-Velez, the refit’s project manager explained, this allows guests “to enjoy music or become the musician.”
The glass-bottomed pool on the main deck, the stunning glass elevator, and the newly-added spa room, are also part of B2’s high-end amenities.
However, the collector might be ready to move on to the next floating toy. The gorgeous B2 is up for grabs through Worth Avenue Yachts, ready for a new owner who’s willing to spend $92.5 million.
Delivered in 2009, it still is the second-largest vessel ever built by Abeking & Rasmussen, one of the most prestigious German shipyards. It was allegedly built for the American billionaire banker Ronald Perelman, who named it C2, after his wife’s name. But last year, the luxury yacht changed ownership, becoming B2.
The alleged new owner is a fine connoisseur of luxury vehicles. Timm Begold, heir of the BASF empire (the largest chemical producer in the world) is also known for his outstanding car collection (mostly Ferraris). When it comes to floating luxury toys, he is supposed to own not only the B2, but also the B3 – a huge support yacht built in 2019.
Following a €4 million refit this summer, completed by the acclaimed Winch Design, B2 boasts a fabulous interior style in neutral shades combined with ocean-inspired tones and patterns.
One of the most unique areas onboard is the sky lounge, housing not only a custom bar but also a collection of instruments – something you rarely find on a superyacht. As Ignacio Oliva-Velez, the refit’s project manager explained, this allows guests “to enjoy music or become the musician.”
The glass-bottomed pool on the main deck, the stunning glass elevator, and the newly-added spa room, are also part of B2’s high-end amenities.
However, the collector might be ready to move on to the next floating toy. The gorgeous B2 is up for grabs through Worth Avenue Yachts, ready for a new owner who’s willing to spend $92.5 million.