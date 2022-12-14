CarPlay Is Better Than Android Auto, But an iPad Dashboard Puts Both of Them to Shame

The adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is on the rise, and it’s not just because the majority of new cars bundle support for screen mirroring.
Many drivers out there retrofit their vehicles with aftermarket head units that can also run Android Auto and CarPlay, all because using such systems on a larger screen makes the entire driving experience a lot more convenient.
But there’s something that pushes the whole thing to a completely new level.
Soundman Car Audio over at YouTube builds custom dash mods that integrate iPads right into the original dashboard of pretty much any car out there. In other words, he modifies the dash panel a vehicle comes with, just to make enough room for a larger iPad that would substantially upgrade the infotainment capabilities.
His latest project is aimed at the 2022 Chevy Silverado and includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s fitted in portrait mode, more or less providing the driver with a Tesla-inspired experience when running an app on the screen.
As you can see in the video below, the iPad slides into place, as the custom dash mod is based on a sliding kit that also includes a USB-C port for charging. In other words, whenever the iPad is connected, it is also plugged in to charge the battery, but when you reach your destination, you can just remove the tablet and put it in a backpack.
The main benefits of having an iPad in the dash are the significantly upgraded screen quality and the access to the entire app ecosystem available in the App Store. This way, you can also watch the likes of Netflix and YouTube (though the portrait mode doesn’t help much in this regard) whenever the vehicle is parked – just make sure you don’t do this when the car is in motion, okay?
But there’s something that pushes the whole thing to a completely new level.
Soundman Car Audio over at YouTube builds custom dash mods that integrate iPads right into the original dashboard of pretty much any car out there. In other words, he modifies the dash panel a vehicle comes with, just to make enough room for a larger iPad that would substantially upgrade the infotainment capabilities.
His latest project is aimed at the 2022 Chevy Silverado and includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro that’s fitted in portrait mode, more or less providing the driver with a Tesla-inspired experience when running an app on the screen.
As you can see in the video below, the iPad slides into place, as the custom dash mod is based on a sliding kit that also includes a USB-C port for charging. In other words, whenever the iPad is connected, it is also plugged in to charge the battery, but when you reach your destination, you can just remove the tablet and put it in a backpack.
The main benefits of having an iPad in the dash are the significantly upgraded screen quality and the access to the entire app ecosystem available in the App Store. This way, you can also watch the likes of Netflix and YouTube (though the portrait mode doesn’t help much in this regard) whenever the vehicle is parked – just make sure you don’t do this when the car is in motion, okay?