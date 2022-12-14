Spectacular $29.5M Superyacht Changes Ownership for the First Time in Nearly a Decade

Superyachts can have more lives than cats, majestically cruising for decades, no matter the changes that happen around them. Like anyone with such a long life, they can be faced with both negative and positive twists of fate, but resilience (and proper maintenance) is what prevails in the end.
Very few superyachts can be considered truly unobtainable, due to the high privacy of their owners. Most of times, they end up as luxury charter vessels, even though it might take decades for a new owner to come along and decide to share it with paying customers. There’s always an interesting mix on the market between pleasure craft that have gone through several hands at surprising speeds, and others that have had just one or two owners for decades.
Serenity J falls in the second category. Although it isn’t as old as others, this stunning model from the prestigious Amels Limited Edition 180 range has only had one owner since its launch in 2014. Things changed recently, when the superyacht was sold relatively fast, and handed over to its new, unknown owner.
After almost a decade in the hands of its original buyer, the Serenity J yacht might be in for some changes in appearance, as it usually happens with a new ownership. However, it’s hard to see what could be improved onboard this beautiful Dutch vessel.
At 180 feet (55 meters) it’s just the right size – not too small or too big. It regularly accommodates ten guests across five staterooms, but can make room for two more, in the twin cabin adjacent to the master suite. That’s because it’s mostly known as a family yacht on the charter market, thanks to the generous living spaces and exiting range of water toys.
Adults and kids have access to wakeboards, kayaks, jet skis, and even an inflatable swimming pool with a safety net. Of course, there’s also a real jacuzzi onboard, dominating the sun deck.
And, speaking of fun, an impressive immersive cinema set up, with an 85” HD Plasma screen, is another fabulous perk.
All of these features were apparently impressive enough to convince the new owner to splash $29.6 million on the Serenity J, ready for its next decade.
