Russian Mogul’s Former Limited-Edition Toy Is One of the Most Coveted Vacation Yachts

One of the most impressive superyachts on the luxury charter market is not just a Limited Edition model from an acclaimed builder, but also the former luxury toy of a Russian billionaire.
Way before this year’s unprecedented spotlight on Russian oligarch-owned superyachts, Russian were known for owning a large chunk of the world’s most luxurious pleasure craft.
Judging by the statistics, the number of vessels that made headlines throughout this year represents only a small fraction of the total number of luxury vessels with Russian owners. The good part is that not all of them are oligarchs, which means that these beautiful floating mansions get to enjoy a better fate than their seized or hunted counterparts.
A 180.5-foot (55 meters) Amels Limited Edition 180, Revelry was previously known as 4You. Although it was launched a decade ago, it’s still one of the most beautiful yachts out there, mainly due to the unique exterior designed by the famous Tim Heywood. The interior styled by Laura Sessa Ramboli is no less impressive, showing off a classic elegance highlighted by precious woods, expensive fabrics, and a warm color palette.
At the time it was known as 4You, this Dutch beauty was allegedly owned by a non-controversial Russian mogul who had built his fortune in the real estate industry. At just 38, Kirill Pisarev has been listed by Forbes among the top 100 Russian billionaires back in 2008. At 53, he is still one of youngest ultra-rich entrepreneurs in the country, whose name was not linked to the current international sanctions against oligarchs.
Like many other, Pisarev apparently is a serial yacht owner, so he eventually moved on to a new toy. However, Revelry hasn’t lost its charm.
One week onboard costs at least €280,000 ($295,000) according to Northrop & Johnson, and it’s no wonder. In addition to its high-class design, Revelry spoils onboard guests with lavish amenities, including a large jacuzzi, an ample main salon, a modern gym, and multiple al-fresco dining areas. It looks like this sophisticated yacht still has many decades of popularity ahead.
